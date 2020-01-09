Missing 3-year-old's father is wanted for murder in death of boy's mother Jorge Rico-Ruvira allegedly killed Isela Mauricio-Sanchez on Tuesday and fled.

3-year-old boy missing after mother found dead in New Mexico

Police in New Mexico are on the hunt for a 32-year-old man, who went missing with his 3-year-old son, after allegedly killing the mother of his child.

An arrest warrant was issued late Wednesday night for Jorge Rico-Ruvira for first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez.

Family members found Mauricio-Sanchez dead inside her home in Roswell on Tuesday morning, according to the Roswell Police Department

An Amber Alert was issued for missing 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico, Jan. 7, 2020. Roswell Police Department

Police have not released a cause of death for Mauricio-Sanchez, but have determined her death was a homicide.

After the body was found, an Amber Alert was issued for the couple's 3-year-old son Osiel Ernesto Rico, who was missing and is believed to be with Rico-Ruvira, police said.

Jorge Rico-Ruvira in an undated photo. Roswell Police Department

Osiel "is believed to be in DANGER if not located," police said in a statement.

As of Thursday morning, Osiel is still missing. He is 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rico-Ruvira is described as 5-foot, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He is believed to be driving a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV with New Mexico turquoise centennial plate MNF231

Anyone with potential information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.