Mississippi flooding forces evacuations at assisted living facility

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are expected to see more rain on Thursday.

ByEmily Shapiro
August 25, 2022, 9:47 AM

Torrential rain has pounded Mississippi, sparking flooding and forcing evacuations from an assisted living home and a day care.

Dozens of seniors were evacuated Wednesday from the Peach Tree Village assisted living facility in Brandon, Mississippi, just outside of Jackson, after fast-moving waters rose halfway up the doors, officials said. Firefighters pulled residents to safety by using ropes to cross the waist-deep waters.

PHOTO: A resident's relative walks through the Peach Tree Village nursing home to collect family possessions from the flooded facility in Brandon, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Aug. 24, 2022.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
PHOTO: Residents, relatives and staff collect and carry out possessions from the flooded Peach Tree Village nursing home in Brandon, Miss., Aug. 24, 2022.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Several towns saw 5 to 10 inches of rainfall on Wednesday. Jackson set a new daily record with 5.05 inches.

PHOTO: Flood waters in Richland, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Aug. 24, 2022.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are expected to get hit with more rain on Thursday, but it won’t be as widespread as Wednesday's deluge.

A flood watch remains in effect Thursday from eastern Texas to the western tip of the Florida panhandle.

ABC News' Daniel Amarante contributed to this report.

