Mississippi flooding forces evacuations at assisted living facility

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are expected to see more rain on Thursday.

Torrential rain has pounded Mississippi, sparking flooding and forcing evacuations from an assisted living home and a day care.

Dozens of seniors were evacuated Wednesday from the Peach Tree Village assisted living facility in Brandon, Mississippi, just outside of Jackson, after fast-moving waters rose halfway up the doors, officials said. Firefighters pulled residents to safety by using ropes to cross the waist-deep waters.

A resident's relative walks through the Peach Tree Village nursing home to collect family possessions from the flooded facility in Brandon, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Aug. 24, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Residents, relatives and staff collect and carry out possessions from the flooded Peach Tree Village nursing home in Brandon, Miss., Aug. 24, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Several towns saw 5 to 10 inches of rainfall on Wednesday. Jackson set a new daily record with 5.05 inches.

Flood waters in Richland, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Aug. 24, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are expected to get hit with more rain on Thursday, but it won’t be as widespread as Wednesday's deluge.

A flood watch remains in effect Thursday from eastern Texas to the western tip of the Florida panhandle.

ABC News' Daniel Amarante contributed to this report.