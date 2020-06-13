Mississippi law enforcement searching for escaped inmate accused of killing officer Deputy Sheriff James Blair allegedly was shot transporting an inmate.

A manhunt is underway in Mississippi after a deputy sheriff allegedly was shot and killed by a suspect in custody for a separate case.

Police in Simpson County were called for a report of a police-involved shooting on Thursday near a Region 8 mental health facility.

When officers arrived, they said they found Simpson County Deputy Sheriff James Blair had been shot. Blair was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died on Friday.

Blair, 77, had been transporting 22-year-old Steven Joaquin Blackwell, who was in custody for a "chancery court writ," police said.

Steven Joaquin Blackwell, 22, is wanted for the fatally shooting a Simpson County Deputy. Hinds County Sheriff's Office

Chancery Court handles domestic matters, sanity hearings, land records and juvenile matters.

Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins said at a press conference Friday night that Blackwell is considered armed and dangerous.

Blackwell was last seen wearing only white boxers on Highway 149 near the D'lo Truck Stop in Braxton. He is described by police as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities are asking for anyone with any information about the case to call the sheriff's office at 601-847-2921 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Blair served in law enforcement for over 50 years and is survived by his wife and grandsons, whom they're raising after his daughter died, according to The Officer Down Memorial Page.