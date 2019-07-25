Missouri Home Depot employee killed while transporting drywall in store, police say

Jul 24, 2019, 8:13 PM ET
A Missouri Home Depot employee has died after the drywall he was transporting fell on top of him, police said.

The 60-year-old was using a forklift to transport the drywall in the store in St. Peters on Tuesday just after 12:15 a.m. when multiple sheets fell and struck him on the head, St. Peters Public Information Officer Melissa Doss said in a statement.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Doss said.

Coworkers on the scene confirmed to police that the man was an employee, Doss said.

Home Depot said in a statement to ABC News that they are "deeply saddened by this tragic accident."

"We immediately contacted the proper authorities, including OSHA, and are cooperating with their investigation," the statement read.

