A sales representative was found dead in a Maryland model home this week and police say evidence at the scene indicates it was a homicide.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the victim "suffering from apparent trauma" in a "model home/home sales center" in Hanover, Maryland, at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement.

Medical personnel responded and tried to provide aid, but the victim was pronounced dead, police said.

Police identified the man as Steven Bernard Wilson, 33, of Annapolis. He was a sales and marketing representative working out of the model home, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available, however police said an arrest has been made and that more details would be shared with the public during a news conference Friday, The Capital Gazette reported.

The Capital Gazette said Wilson is survived by his wife and two children.

"Several searches were conducted of the model home, surrounding areas with the assistance of Air and K-9 Units," police said in a statement Thursday. "An area canvass of the neighborhood was done and detectives were able to identify multiple pieces of evidence."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Dee Carden and Amanda Maile contributed to this report.