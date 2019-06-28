Mom arrested for allegedly killing her twin 2-year-old daughters: Police

Jun 28, 2019, 10:06 AM ET
A Long Island mother was arrested for allegedly killing her twin 2-year-old daughters on Thursday, according to police.

A woman called 911 about 2:30 p.m. Thursday reporting that her daughter, Tenia Campbell, was threatening to kill herself and her baby daughters, according to a statement from Suffolk County Police said.

A Long Island mother was arrested for allegedly killing her twin 2-year-old daughters, June 27, 2019.

The 911 call launched "a massive county wide search for her," said police.

About 90 minutes later, officers found Campbell in Montauk, Long Island, at the entrance of the Montauk County Park Third House Nature Center, police said.

Campbell was taken into custody as officers tried to save the two children, police said.

The twins, Jasmine and Jaida Campbell, were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead, police said.

Campbell, 24, of Medford, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, according to police. She is set to be arraigned on Friday.

Autopsies will be conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.