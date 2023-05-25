Mom demands answers after 11-year-old son shot by police officer at home

The family attorney wants the officer to be fired and prosecuted.

A Mississippi mom is demanding justice after she says her 11-year-old son was shot and injured by a police officer who responded to their home.

Nakala Murry said she was asleep when, around 4 a.m. Saturday, she heard a knock on her window and saw her daughter's father standing there.

"I noticed he was kind of irate. And from dealing with him in the past, I know the irate version of him, what it could lead to," she told ABC News' "GMA3" on Thursday.

Murry said she gave her phone to her 11-year-old son, Aderrien, and told him to call his grandmother.

Nakala Murry, right, and her attorney Carlos Moore appear on "GMA3," on May 25, 2023. ABC News

"He called the police first, and then he called my mom," she said. "My mom also called the police."

Officers responded to their home in Indianola, about 100 miles northwest of Jackson, and Murry said the police yelled for her to open the door.

"My child's father was still there -- he was like, 'Don't open the door.' I was telling him that I'm going to open the door," she recalled.

"He ran toward the back," Murry said, and the police "started kicking on the door with their foot, like they were trying to break it down."

"I opened the door. When I opened it, [an officer's] gun was up. He was telling me to come out," she said. "I went out, I got out of the way. I walked out toward the end of my driveway where my mom was. And I heard a shot and I saw my son run out toward where we were."

"He fell, bleeding," she said. "I put pressure on it to stop, help stop the bleeding."

An undated photo of 11-year-old Aderrien Murry is seen here. Courtesy Nakala Murry

Aderrien, who was shot in the chest, has since been released from the hospital.

"He's in pain, but overall, he's doing well," Murry said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating, said officers responded to a domestic disturbance and a minor was significantly hurt from an "officer-involved shooting."

The results of the investigation will be shared with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the agency said.

Murry's attorney, Carlos Moore, said the Indianola officer who shot Aderrien should be fired and prosecuted for aggravated assault. Moore also called for the firing of the Indianola police chief and said the body camera footage should be released.

Aderrien "looks like a child -- he's very short and [his] stature is very thin. There's no way he could have been confused for a man," Moore told "GMA3."

"We're demanding justice," Moore said. "We want immediate termination. We want prosecution and we want the family to get some answers."

The Indianola police did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.