Mom missing for 1 week in Zion National Park Anyone with information is asked to call the park service at 888-653-0009.

Authorities are searching for a 38-year-old mother who has been missing for one week in Utah's Zion National Park.

Holly Courtier was last seen on Oct. 6 when she was dropped off by a private shuttle bus at Zion National Park's Grotto park area, the National Park Service said.

"She was scheduled to be picked up at 4:40 p.m. via shuttle bus at the Grotto the same day but never returned," a news release from the National Park Service said.

Her "intended travel plan from the Grotto parking area is unknown and her current whereabouts are unknown," the park said.

Courtier, of Woodland Hills, California, is an experienced hiker, her daughter, 19-year-old Kailey Chambers, told ABC Los Angeles station KABC. After Courtier lost her job due the pandemic, she bought a van to travel to national parks across the U.S., her daughter said.

"My mom is one of the most selfless and loving people I know, and I just want her to come home," Chambers told KABC.

In a message to her mother, she said, "Don't give up, please keep fighting. We're looking for you, and we're going to find you."

Courtier has brown hair and blue eyes. She stands at 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She might be wearing a trucker hat, a Patagonia black nano puff jacket, a dark tank top, gray Danner hiking boots and a blue Osprey multi-day pack.

Zion National Park rangers and Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating.

Zion National Park asks anyone with information to call the National Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009.