Mom mourns 11-year-old killed by gun violence 4 years after girl prayed in video for it to end Anisa Scott was shot to death while riding in a car in Madison, Wisconsin.

At 7, Anisa Scott was featured in a video filmed by a family member tearfully praying to God to end gun violence in Chicago after the Wisconsin girl heard that 50 people, including three children, had been shot there in a single weekend.

With her hands clasped and kneeling next to a bed, Anisa prayed, "God, I just want to go outside and play like a 7-year-old is supposed to do. I don't want to die."

But the now 11-year-old sixth grader's life was cut short last week when at least one gunman opened fire on an SUV she was was riding in, hitting her in the head. She was taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, and was pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m. on Thursday. Two days after she was shot, her family made the agonizing decision to remove her from a life-support machine, her mother, Ashley Rios, said.

Rios said she and relatives chose the time to remove Anisa from life support because she was 11 years old, was shot on Aug. 11 and the last text message she received from her daughter came at 11:11 a.m.

"Anisa was an all-around very beautiful person. She just had an amazing bubbly spirit. So many people just love and adore her so much. I think her friends would describe her as a really good friend. I think she was confidant, very supportive," Rios told ABC News in a telephone interview on Tuesday, adding that her daughter loved playing basketball and was a fan of monster trucks and dirt bikes.

Anisa is one of 192 children under the age of 12 who have been killed by gun violence in America this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that tracks shooting deaths.

Anisa was in a car with Rios' boyfriend on Aug. 11 heading to a store to buy headphones for her Playstation when around 11:45 a.m. a vehicle pulled up alongside them and shots rang out, according to a statement from the Madison Police Department.

"The victim was a passenger in a car that detectives believe was targeted by a gunman; however, they indicate the driver, not the 11-year-old, was the person being shot at," the police statement reads.

Police have not commented on a motive for the shooting.

The police department's violent crime and gang units made two arrests within 24 hours of the shooting after detectives reviewed surveillance video from the crime scene and identified a stolen Kia Optima the suspects were allegedly riding in at the time of the shooting, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Police spotted Perion R. Carreon driving the car on Aug. 12 and arrested him, according to the complaint.

Carreon, 19, who was free on bond in an unrelated case at the time of the shooting, allegedly confessed to being the driver of the car and claimed his passenger, whom he identified as Andre P. Brown, 16, was the one who allegedly fired multiple shots at the SUV Anisa was riding in, according to the complaint.

Police obtained surveillance video from an apartment complex where Carreon claimed he picked up Brown prior to the shooting, the complaint reads. The video purportedly show Brown getting into the front passenger seat, according to the complaint.

Carreon allegedly claimed that both he and Brown had guns out and in their laps when the shooting erupted, according to the complaint.

Following the shooting, both Carreon and Brown went to a gun range, where a witness overheard them discussing news reports of the shooting and implicating themselves in the homicide, the complaint alleges.

The suspects were each charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. They have yet to enter pleas to the charges.

Both suspects are being held at the Dane County Jail, according to online records. Carreon's bail was set at $2 million while Brown's bail is $1.5 million, according to Madison ABC affiliate WKOW.

Brown was charged as an adult.

"His life has just begun and it breaks my heart that somebody of that age would even be involved in something like this," Rios said of Brown.

She said investigators have asked her not to publicly discuss details of the case. She confirmed that her boyfriend was driving the black Chevrolet Tahoe when her daughter was shot and called her at work to tell her of the tragedy.

Rios, a health care worker, said that before she left her home for work on the day of the shooting, she kissed Anisa and her 5-year-old daughter, who were both still in bed.

"She was sleeping when I left and that morning she texted me, 'Good morning, mom.' And I texted back 'Good morning.' And she said, 'Have a good day at work,' and I said, 'Thank you, you have a good day, too. I love you.' And she said, 'I love you and her last message was a white heart at 11:11 a.m."

About a half-hour after exchanging text messages with her mother, Anisa was shot.

Asked if she ever feared her daughter would die from gun violence, Rios told ABC News, "Absolutely not."

"There was no indication, there was nothing ever. The thought never crossed my mind," Rios said.

But in the 2016 video made by filmmaker Rafael Ragland, the father of Anisa's younger half-sister, Anisa sounded concerned about gun violence occurring in Chicago, about 150 miles from Madison.

"Heavenly Father, can you please listen to me cause I am so scared?" Anisa prayed in the video that Ragland posted on social media. "God, no one else is fixing Chicago. So I'm asking you, can you please fix Chicago? I get all As in school. I'm really good. But can you do this for me, please? They won't stop shooting. They won't stop killing. They won't stop it. God, can you make it better, please."

Rios said her daughter's loving spirit is evident in the video, which has gone viral since her death.

"She was a very strong leader and role model," Rios said. "Her teachers at school were always telling me, 'We tell Anisa that people look up to her and she has to use her talents and abilities for positivity and other students will follow.' And it always happened that way."

In a message posted on Facebook this week, Ragland wrote, "Anisa I remember that day you said to me, When I make it big can you still be in my movies so people could know your name everywhere. I said of course. Anisa I want you to know people know and are saying your name everywhere."

Michael Johnson, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County who is serving as a spokesman for Anisa's family, told ABC News that a funeral and unity march for the little girl is scheduled for Saturday. He said that since Anisa was a fan of monster trucks, her casket will be placed on one for a procession from the State Capitol building in Madison to a Breese Stevens Field athletic stadium, where the funeral will take place.

"I just want for all people, but especially young people, the ones that are dealing with most of the street violence, to use this as a severe wake up call," Rios said. "Anisia was obviously innocent in this whole situation and unfortunately she lost her life in the midst of something she had absolutely nothing to do with."