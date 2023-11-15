Mom of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher sentenced to 21 months in federal case
Deja Taylor had pleaded guilty to federal charges.
The mother of the 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his first grade teacher during class in Newport News, Virginia, in January was sentenced on Wednesday to 21 months in prison on federal charges.
Deja Taylor was charged with using marijuana while in possession of a firearm and making a false statement about her drug use during the purchase of the firearm, both felonies, in the wake of the January shooting at Richneck Elementary School.
She pleaded guilty to the charges in June.
Federal prosecutors had asked for a 21-month sentence.
