9-month-old Afghan girl dies after evacuation flight to US

The baby became unresponsive mid-flight and was rushed to the ER upon landing.

Conor Finnegan
September 2, 2021, 11:00 PM
3 min read

A 9-month-old Afghan girl flying on a U.S. evacuation flight to Philadelphia died Wednesday night, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

The baby girl arrived with her family from Ramstein Air Base in Germany after they were evacuated from Afghanistan, according to Defense Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell.

She is the first known case of an evacuee dying after the chaotic evacuation efforts from Kabul that brought 124,000 people to safety.

The baby suffered a medical emergency during the flight, according to Customs and Border Protection, and by the time the plane landed at 9:16 p.m., she was unresponsive, per PPD.

The aircrew flying the C-17 military transport plane requested medical assistance and priority arrival, according to Mitchell, and emergency medical personnel and a translator met the aircraft on arrival and transported her and her father to a local hospital.

The infant was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at 10:10 p.m., according to PPD.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the parents and family," said Mitchell.

Her death is under investigation by Philadelphia police's special victims unit because of the child's age, while the Philadelphia medical examiner's office will investigate the cause of death, the PPD spokesperson said.

ABC News's Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

Top Stories

Consumer Reports tests latest in hot car detection technology

Aug 31, 8:18 AM

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

29 minutes ago

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Twin boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

3 hours ago

Biden slams SCOTUS refusal to block Texas abortion law, vows to pursue legal remedies

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

4 hours ago

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Photos show deadly floods, destruction in Northeast caused by remnants of Ida

3 hours ago

Consumer Reports tests latest in hot car detection technology

Aug 31, 8:18 AM

Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

Sep 01, 8:20 PM

Top Stories

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

4 hours ago

Consumer Reports tests latest in hot car detection technology

Aug 31, 8:18 AM

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

Sep 01, 8:20 PM

Photos show deadly floods, destruction in Northeast caused by remnants of Ida

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

4 hours ago

Consumer Reports tests latest in hot car detection technology

Aug 31, 8:18 AM

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

Sep 01, 8:20 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events