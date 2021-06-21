9-month-old baby drowns in bathtub in Father’s Day tragedy

Family members and EMS personnel tried life-saving measures but to no avail.

A 9-month old baby has died after reportedly drowning in a bathtub on Father’s Day.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. at a family home in Pink Hill, North Carolina when Lenoir County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a call to reports of a child not breathing, according to a statement published by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

But when EMS officials arrived at the home they found that a 9-month-old child had drowned in the bathtub.

Family members along with EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures on the child but were unable to resuscitate the infant, authorities said.

“Any loss of a child is a terrible tragedy, especially on a special event such as Father’s Day,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said in a statement released on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for their loss.”

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they will conduct a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine if there was any criminal wrongdoing or negligence involved in this case.

Police have said that they will not be releasing the name of the victim or the family until their investigation into the incident is complete.