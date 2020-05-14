Mother of police-involved shooting victim, Breonna Taylor and family attorney to appear on 'The View' Breonna Taylor was shot and killed during a police raid on March 13.

The mother of Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was shot and killed inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment during a police raid, is expected on "The View."

Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were sleeping in their Springfield Drive apartment on March 13 when officers with the Louisville Police Department arrived to execute a "no-knock" search warrant.

Police said Taylor was accepting USPS packages for an ex-boyfriend who police were investigating as an alleged drug trafficker and used her address, according to the warrant.

Breonna Taylor (left) is seen with her mother Tamika Palmer (middle) and sister(right). Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police officers after allegedly executing a search warrant of the wrong house. Breonna Taylor Family

Police said they knocked on their front door several times, to no avail, before using a ram to get inside and were allegedly met with gunfire. Neighbors and Walker claimed they barged into the apartment unannounced and started shooting, civil attorneys Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker said on Wednesday during a videoconference call.

Walker, 27, who has a license to possess a gun, at one point allegedly fired at police and was charged with attempted murder of a police officer for allegedly injuring Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly.

Taylor was shot at least eight times and died. Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mattingly and Officers Brett Hankinson and Myles Cosgrove.

Police said the officers involved were placed on administrative reassignment.

From left, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Det. Myles Cosgrove and Det. Brett Hankison are seen here. Louisville Metro Police Department

Two months after Taylor was killed, her family is still seeking justice, they said.

Palmer has retained civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and S. Lee Merritt.

Georgia Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on Wednesday night.

"The public reports concerning the death of Breonna Taylor are troubling. Her family and the public at large deserve the full facts regarding her death," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in a statement released Wednesday night.

Beshear added that Taylor's family "deserve" a "careful" investigation by the "commonweath's attorney, the U.S. attorney and the Kentucky attorney general ... to ensure justice is done at a time when many are concerned that justice is not blind."