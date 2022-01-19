'Multiple casualties' in rollover crash involving Marines from Camp Lejeune

The accident involved members of the 2nd Marines Logistics Group.

There have been "multiple casualties" in a rollover accident involving Marines stationed at Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, according to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group.

No further details have been provided.

The group had previously posted on Twitter, "We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG. We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.