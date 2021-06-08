Multiple major websites reporting outages worldwide

News sites like CNN, the Guardian and the New York Times have reported outages.

Multiple major websites have suffered simultaneous global outages early Tuesday morning as sites such as Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack, Hulu, HBO Max, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify have reported problems.

Other sites such as the British Government as well as news outlets CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC, and the Financial Times are currently also facing outages.

Fastly, a cloud-based enterprise that supports a number of news websites, has confirmed it’s facing an outage on its status website.

The UK Government's website is among a number giving error messages on Tuesday and anyone attempting to access the gov.uk site was given the "Error 503 ServiceUnavailable."

The Guardian tweeted an update saying, "The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible."

Other websites affected included the online discussion platform Reddit, the Evening Standard and French newspaper Le Monde, according to the Press Association.

Fastly has said they have identified the issue and are working to fix it but no details on what has caused the problem has been made available yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.