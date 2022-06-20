Multiple people, including cop, shot in DC: Police

The incident took place in a popular Washington, D.C., neighborhood.

Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood Sunday night, the D.C. Metropolitan Police said.

The incident took place near 14th and U streets Northwest, in a popular area filled with stores, restaurants and bars.

The area also played host to "Moechella," a free concert celebrating Juneteenth.

D.C. police reported an earlier, separate incident at the concert, where multiple minors were injured during a fight.

