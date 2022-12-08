Multiple people injured in explosion at Iowa plant

Crews are battling a massive blaze in the incident.

Multiple people were injured in an explosion at a plant in Iowa on Thursday, hospital officials said, as crews continue to battle a massive blaze in the incident.

University of Iowa Health Care told ABC News it has received "multiple patients" following the explosion at the facility in Marengo, located about 25 miles southwest of Cedar Rapids.

The hospital said it anticipates other patients may be en route.

Crews battle a fire at a soybean plant in Marengo, Iowa, Dec. 8, 2022. Jacob Baker Hollister

"At this time, we are evaluating the severity of injuries and are working to ensure all patients receive the care they require," the hospital said in a statement. "We are unable to comment on the specific conditions of the patients in our care at this time."

Smoke can be seen following an explosion at a soybean plant in Marengo, Iowa. Cameron Elsner

Drone footage showed emergency responders battling a large fire at the plant, which based on property records is a soybean crushing facility, according to ABC Cedar Rapids affiliate KCRG.

The local sheriff's office advised anyone who had been evacuated due to the fire to go to the Iowa County Transportation building, or otherwise stay indoors.

"A large fire is being fought," the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said on social media. "PLEASE, NO SIGHT SEEING!"

Smoke can be seen following an explosion at a soybean plant in Marengo, Iowa, Dec. 8, 2022. Jessica Jean Arp

City officials also urged residents to avoid the 800 block of East South Street amid the fire.

ABC News' Victoria J. Arancio contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.