Multiple people injured in explosion at Ohio manufacturing plant: Officials

Multiple people were injured on Monday after an explosion at a manufacturing plant in Ohio caused fires, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The explosion happened at I. Schumann & Co., which manufactures brass and bronze alloy, located in Oakwood, Ohio, according to ABC News Cleveland affiliate WEWS.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by Monday afternoon.

There were "multiple burn victims" from inside the plant taken to the hospital, Bedford Heights Police Department Sgt. Robert Majer told ABC News.

Smoke billows from the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant after an explosion at the factory in Bedford, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2023. Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters

According to WEWS, 14 people were injured in the explosion, one critically.

Debris from the explosion damaged several vehicles at a parking lot across the street from the plant, Oakwood Village Fire Capt. Brian DiRocco told reporters on Monday. Injuries stemmed from the fire and not the flying debris, according to DiRocco.

A vehicle sits under a pile of rubble at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant after an explosion at the factory in Bedford, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2023. Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters

According to DiRocco, one person was pulled from the debris and received medical attention at the scene. The person's condition is unknown.

I. Schumann & Co. did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.