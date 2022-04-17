2 dead, 11 injured in Pittsburgh shooting incident, police say

Police said they were investigating “a very active scene” on Sunday morning.

Two people were killed and at least 11 were injured in a shooting incident across several locations in East Allegheny, a neighborhood on Pittsburgh’s North Side, officials said.

“Two victims have been pronounced deceased. There are also several injuries from individuals escaping gunfire. The investigation is ongoing,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter early Sunday.

Area hospitals were treating 11 people, including three in critical condition, officials said.

“Police are gathering evidence at multiple crime scenes,” police said.

Officials asked people to avoid East Ohio Street between Madison Avenue and Cedar Avenue, describing the area as “a very active scene.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.