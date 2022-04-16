Injuries reported at South Carolina Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Police are investigating the incident.
Injuries have been reported following a shooting incident at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, South Carolina, Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Columbia Police didn't immediately provide more details on the number of people hurt, but tweeted that "they are receiving medical attention."
Officers were evacuating people out of the mall.
The investigation is ongoing.
