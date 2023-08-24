3 people dead, several shot at bar in Orange County, California, authorities say

The suspected shooter is also dead, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said

Three people are dead and several others were shot Wednesday night at a bar in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Six people were transported to area hospitals, with five people reporting gunshot wounds, the OC Sheriff said. The suspected shooter is also dead, the department said.

An "officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident," the OC Sheriff tweeted, adding that no deputies were injured.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. PT at Cook's Corner, a popular biker bar located on Santiago Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon, in South Orange County, California, according to the OC Sheriff's watch commander.

FBI agents and the ATF are responding to the scene, but the OC Sheriff will take the lead in the investigation.

The scene is not active.

At least nine people were shot in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County, a representative for the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed, Aug. 23, 2023. KABC

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.