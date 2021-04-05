Multiple people shot, 1 fatally, in Birmingham, Alabama, park
Police said an altercation among a group of men led to gunfire.
Multiple people were shot, one fatally, in a Birmingham, Alabama, park Sunday night.
Birmingham police said there was an altercation among a group of men in Patton Park at around 7 p.m. local time.
That then led to gunfire, which caused various injuries and at least one death.
The person killed was a 32-year-old woman, police said. She is believed to have been a bystander and was found dead in the backseat of a car.
The park was filled with families at the time of the shooting.
