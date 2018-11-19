Multiple victims injured in shooting near Chicago hospital, police say

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting near a Chicago hospital, according to police.

Law enforcement swarmed the scene near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center after shots were fired near 26th Street and Michigan Avenue, Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department, wrote on Twitter.

"At least one possible offender is shot," Guglielmi said on Twitter.

Police Activity: Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital. Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming pic.twitter.com/zBG5d5snLE — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 19, 2018

Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VtDIr5b2Ok — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot. Please avoid the area of 26th and Michigan — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.