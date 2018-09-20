Multiple victims in Aberdeen shooting, suspect on the loose: Sheriff

Sep 20, 2018, 11:00 AM ET
PHOTO: A victims car (C) covered in crime scene tape as police search for a gunman who fled the scene of a shooting at a Rite Aid Distribution Center in Aberdeen, Maryland, Sept. 20, 2018.PlayScott Serio/EPA/Rex/Shutterstock
Several people have been shot in Maryland, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at Spesutia Road and Perryman Road in Aberdeen, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. The suspect is still on the loose, officials said.

PHOTO: Map locates Aberdeen, Maryland, where a mass shooting has been reported.AP
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene and an FBI team is on the way, law enforcement sources said.

PHOTO: Several people have been shot in Maryland at Spesutia Road and Perryman Road in Aberdeen, according to the Harford County Sheriffs Office, Sept.20, 2018.Google
Residents should avoid the area, the sheriff's office warned in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

