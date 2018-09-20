Several people have been shot in Maryland, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at Spesutia Road and Perryman Road in Aberdeen, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. The suspect is still on the loose, officials said.

AP

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene and an FBI team is on the way, law enforcement sources said.

Google

Residents should avoid the area, the sheriff's office warned in a tweet.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.