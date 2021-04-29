Murder suspect escapes from custody at Atlanta airport: Police

Jsaan Carlos Strover, 20, was handcuffed when he escaped Thursday morning.

A 20-year-old wanted for murder has escaped from custody at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport -- the busiest airport in the world.

Jsaan Carlos Strover, 20, was handcuffed and not wearing shoes when he escaped just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Atlanta police said.

The suspect, who was also shackled by his feet, was outside near the car rental center, not inside the terminal, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Strover was being extradited from Georgia to Arizona by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Strover stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He has tattoos on his neck and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. The Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line is anonymous: 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com

A reward up to $2,000 has been offered.

