Museums share 'sassiest objects' for an epic curator battle on social media The hashtag battle rounds up works of art from collections all over the world.

In this undated file photo, a bust of the Emperor Constantine I is shown in York, England. DEA Picture Library/De Agostini via Getty Images, FILE

Let the museum curator battle begin!

With museums still closed due to the coronavirus, Yorkshire Museum in the UK came up with a fun way to keep art collections alive on social media with a weekly competition.

Yorkshire Museum started the trend on Twitter to engage with other museums around the world, using #curatorbattle to prompt others to share unique works from their galleries.

This week's theme has been dubbed "sassiest objects," and Yorkshire Museum kicked things off with a bust of Emperor Constantine The Great.

Here's a snapshot of some of the top sassy competitors.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the Ashmolean Museum found a painting that's priceless when it comes to the levels of sass.

Art UK argued that Venus is one sassy goddess, sharing a marble statue from its online collection.

National Museums Scotland shared an oversized taxidermy sunfish that doles out some serious side eye.

A museum in Ireland stuck with the animal theme and threw down a giant hippo.

"We raise you this rugged 'Portrait of Alphonse Legros' by French painter, Félix Bracquemond," Courtald Gallery from London posted.

Others went with some royal objects that exude luxury and sass, like these silk booties that once belonged to Queen Victoria.

The North Carolina Museum of History dug up an old Pepsi advertisement from the '50s.

The trend first started with a tweet from the Yorkshire Museum when they found their "creepiest object" which was a 3rd or 4th century Roman lady's hair bun.

Check out more sassy finds by searching for the curator battle hashtag on Twitter.