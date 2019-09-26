One lucky lottery player in Texas has a $227 million prize waiting for them.

Someone purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket on Tuesday at a Lakeline Express Mart in the city of Cedar Park, according to the Texas Lottery. That person has yet to come forward.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 6-14-24-42-46 and Mega Ball 9.

“We look forward to meeting Texas’ newest millionaire and we are excited to have another Mega Millions jackpot winner here in Texas,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in a statement. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize.”

The $227 million prize is the largest payout in Texas Lottery history, the organization said. The ticket started as a $40 million prize on July 26 and rolled 17 times before a winning ticket was produced.

This is the 13th Mega Millions jackpot winner in Texas since 1992.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. As of Thursday morning, no one had come forward with the winning ticket.

The retailer that sold the ticket, Lakeline Express Mart, will receive a $1 million bonus.

“It’s exciting because it’s $1 million,” an employee at the mart told ABC News.