Mystery woman found safe was wearing bondage cuffs, police identify her boyfriend

A worried ex-wife, a pair of broken bondage cuffs and a girlfriend's desperate search for help.

The story of a mystery woman in Texas who rang a doorbell in the middle of the night and then disappeared last week became even stranger as police revealed more details in the case on Thursday.

The woman's deceased boyfriend was identified as 49-year-old Dennis Ray Collins, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

After the story of the mystery woman became public, Collins' ex-wife contacted police, saying she recognized the woman in the video and believed it was her ex-husband's girlfriend, authorities said.

The ex-wife told police that Collins had sent her a text message that made her worry that he may hurt himself. She was at the home when police arrived on scene.

Montgomery County Sheriff

The girlfriend, who is not being identified because police said she is a domestic violence victim, was confirmed through multiple pieces of evidence as the one who had gone barefoot and semi-dressed from house to house in the neighborhood on that fateful night, ringing doorbells, officials said.

The woman told them that the broken restraints that could be seen on her wrists in the video were those commonly used in "private intimate encounters," police said. It is unclear at this time if the cuffs were used for that purpose.

After ringing a number of doorbells in the neighborhood that night, the woman went back to the home she shared with Collins, her boyfriend of at least four months, authorities stated.

That same morning, she drove to Dallas and has been with family ever since, police said.