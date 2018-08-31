Los Angeles drivers came across a strange sight on their Friday morning commutes.

A naked alleged carjacker led police on a car chase before abandoning the truck, running through a neighborhood and sprinting across a highway in East Los Angeles, ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV reported.

The alleged carjacking took place at about 5:39 a.m. and the pursuit began at 6:01 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News.

The car stopped around 6:10 a.m., after which the suspect took off running before being taken into custody, police said.