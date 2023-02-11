NASA names first Hispanic as chief astronaut

NASA has named veteran astronaut Joseph Acaba chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

He makes history as the first Hispanic to be named chief astronaut.

In this Jan 10, 2020, file photo, mission control at NASA Johnson Space Center is shown. NASA

Acaba, a veteran of multiple spaceflights, an educator and member of the U.S. Marines, will now be responsible for managing astronaut resources and operations, NASA said in a press release.

Acaba, who is of Puerto Rican descent, told ABC News, "I'm definitely living a childhood dream. I think like a lot of kids who, you know, dream of becoming an astronaut. They dreamed of becoming a fireman, you know, a doctor, just lots of dreams that are out there. And so, when you actually know, realize those dreams and you get there, it's a pretty great feeling. And so, ever since I was selected, you know, I came from being an educator to becoming an astronaut. That was a huge deal and then having my various space flights were like, unbelievable. I would have never thought that I could have that opportunity. And now becoming named chief of the astronaut office. It's almost a little bit unreal."

He will replace NASA astronaut Drew Feustel, who served as deputy chief and has been acting chief of the office since NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman left the position at the end of 2022.

"Congratulations to Joe Acaba on being named the new chief of the astronaut office! Joe is an experienced space flyer and a proven leader, and he will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of NASA astronauts. As we build on the International Space Station's unparalleled success in low-Earth orbit with our eyes on the Moon and then Mars, Joe will play an integral role in ensuring our NASA astronauts are prepared for the challenges ahead," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

The federal agency added that Acaba also will be responsible for assisting in the development of astronaut flight crew operation concepts and make crew assignments for future spaceflight missions, including astronauts assigned to fly Artemis missions.

NASA astronaut Joe Acaba is seen in an undated photo. Bill Ingalls/NASA

Acaba was born in Inglewood, California. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in geology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, a master's in geology from the University of Arizona, and a doctorate in education, curriculum and instruction from Texas Tech University, Lubbock. Acaba served in the Peace Corps and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, worked as a hydrogeologist, and taught high school and middle school before being chosen as an astronaut candidate in 2004.

Acaba told ABC News that before his first flight in 2009, he still couldn't believe he was an astronaut.

"It has been like that ever since I got the phone call to come to NASA; still waiting for somebody to wake me up and say this really isn't happening. It has been a great ride, and we are getting a little bit closer, and I am sure I will keep pinching myself until we launch, and once we get up there," he said.

That first flight in 2009 was on the space shuttle Discovery. He flew as a mission specialist with the space shuttle Discovery's STS-119 crew, which delivered the fourth set of solar arrays for the International Space Station. He logged two other missions launching twice on the Russian Soyuz, as a flight engineer on Expeditions 31/32 and 53/54 in 2012 and 2018. In total, he has logged 306 days in space taking part in three spacewalks and helped with the arrival of the first commercial resupply spacecraft, SpaceX's Dragon in May 2012.

In the past few years since returning to Earth, the professional geologist has supported the astronaut office in various roles, including director of operations in Russia and head of the Vehicle Integration Test Office.