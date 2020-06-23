NASCAR's Bubba Wallace was not target of hate crime, FBI finds The noose found in his garage had been there since 2019, officials say.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, and team owner, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty stand for the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, and team owner, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty stand for the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The FBI has completed its investigation into a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this week and is not filing any federal charges, the organization announced Tuesday.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, the noose had been in the garage since at least October 2019.

Wallace, the league's only full-time Black driver, "was not the target of a hate crime," NASCAR said in a statement.