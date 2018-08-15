As wildfires rage across the state, about 1,000 California National Guard soldiers are supporting response efforts, providing unique military capabilities to contain the fires.

Tech. Sgt.Gregory Solman/California National Guard

Massive wildfires, including the Mendocino Complex Fire and Carr Fire, currently cover about 760,000 acres of California -- the size of the state of Rhode Island or 60 times the size of the island of Manhattan, California National Guard officials said on Wednesday.

Senior Airman Crystal Housman/U.S. Air National Guard

Guardsmen are using 22 aircraft to help civil authorities fight the fires, including the MQ-9 Reaper, a remotely piloted drone that can fly up to 24 hours each day.

Senior Airman Crystal Housman/U.S. Air National Guard

The Reaper maps the behavior of a fire in real time, recording thermal imagery that can be analyzed and shared with California Fire chiefs.

While it can't fly during certain wind conditions, the Reaper isn't hindered by heavy smoke that can affect piloted aircraft.

The drone's infrared capability allows it to "see through" smoke that could otherwise hinder visual sight.