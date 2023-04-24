NC man released from hospital after being shot when basketball rolled into neighbor's yard

Robert Singletary was taken into police custody in Florida for the shooting.

A North Carolina man was released from the hospital after he and his 6-year-old daughter were shot by a neighbor last week following an incident involving a basketball.

William White, his daughter Kinsley White and a neighbor were allegedly shot by 24-year-old Robert Singletary on Tuesday after a ball rolled into his yard from a group of children playing basketball in the street, neighborhood witnesses told ABC News' Charlotte affiliate WSOC.

Family members said White tried to draw gunfire toward himself to protect his family as the suspect unloaded an entire magazine toward his neighbor. White was shot in the back in his front yard, according to his partner, Ashley Hilderbrand.

“I just went more left to block her and as soon as I -- thank the good Lord above -- I was able to get in front of my baby,” White told WSOC. “I’ll take a million of them for my babies.”

Singletary was taken into police custody in Tampa, Florida on Thursday.

He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

In this booking photo, Robert Louis Singletary is shown. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

In an emotional interview with WSOC, White's daughter Kinsley, with stitches visible on her cheek from the bullet fragments that hit her, asked, "Why did you shoot my daddy and me? Why did you shoot a kid's dad?"

The shooting is the latest in a series of seemingly normal missteps that have led to serious consequences involving guns.

Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teenager, was shot on April 13 by a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri, after he accidentally went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings, according to police.

Andrew Lester, 84, was charged with one count of felony assault in the first-degree and one felony count of armed criminal action in Yarl's shooting. He pleaded not guilty.

A South Florida man shot at a car with two people inside after they went to the wrong address trying to deliver an Instacart order on April 15, police said.

Waldes Thomas Jr., 19, and Diamond D'arville, 20, were attempting to deliver groceries on April 15 when they were on the phone with the customer trying to find the right address, according to a Davie Police Department report.

The two reportedly drove onto the property of Antonio Caccavale, 43, in Southwest Ranches, a town located around 30 miles northwest of Miami.

Davie police ultimately found that no charges should be filed because "each party appear justified in their actions based on the circumstances they perceived."

In another incident, 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed on April 15 while in a car that mistakenly pulled into a driveway in rural upstate New York, authorities said.

Last week, two Texas cheerleaders were shot after one of them said they had mistakenly got into the wrong car in a parking lot after practice, ABC affiliate in Houston KTRK reported.