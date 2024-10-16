Nevada politician Robert Telles sentenced to life for killing journalist Jeff German

Telles will be eligible for parole in 26 years.

Robert Telles, the former Nevada politician convicted of murdering journalist Jeff German in September 2022, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years.

The former Clark County public administrator was found guilty in August of fatally stabbing German to death after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter reported on alleged corruption in his office, which ended his political career and his marriage. German's story detailed an allegedly hostile work environment in Telles' office -- including bullying, retaliation and an "inappropriate relationship" between Telles and a staffer -- all of which Telles denied.

Following his conviction in August, the jury sentenced Telles to 20 years in prison. On Wednesday, Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced him to additional eight to 20 years for enhancements of murder of a person over 60 and use of a deadly weapon. Having already served two years behind bars, Telles will become eligible for parole in 26 years.

Days after German was found dead outside his Las Vegas home in September 2022, Telles was taken into custody. Police said DNA evidence found in Telles' home tied him to the crime scene, and a straw hat and sneakers -- which the suspect was seen wearing in surveillance footage -- were found cut up in his home. His DNA was also found on German's hands and fingernails, police said.

Robert Telles reacts to the guilty verdict in his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Aug. 28, 2024. K.M. Cannon/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Ahead of the judge's ruling on Wednesday, Telles addressed the court, extending his "deepest sympathies" to German's family but continuing to maintain his innocence.

"I understand the desire to seek justice and have somebody accountable for this, but I did not kill Mr. German," Telles said.

German's brother, Jay German, also spoke Wednesday, remembering him as a beloved brother, uncle, and friend to many who miss him.

"He was our leader, and we're never going to see him again," he said.

Jay German pushed for enhanced sentencing for Telles, saying the family would worry for their safety if Telles were released.

"We have a lot of anxiety about the future safety of our family, and the children of our family, if Robert Telles were to be released after just 20 years incarceration," he said.

In a press conference after the hearing, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Telles had shown no signs of remorse or acceptance of his guilt.

"We got what we wanted: a life sentence and max on the enhancement," Wolfson said.

Robert Telles appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Oct. 2, 2024. K.M. Cannon/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, German was the only journalist killed in the United States in 2022, with a total of at least 67 journalists killed around the world that year.

Previously, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo called the case against Telles "unusual," saying that "the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome."

"It is troublesome because it is a journalist. And we expect journalism to be open and transparent and the watchdog for government," Lombardo said. "And when people take it upon themselves to create harm associated with that profession, I think it's very important we put all eyes on and address the case appropriately such as we did in this case."

In a statement published by the Las Vegas Review-Journal following Telles' conviction in August, the paper's executive editor Glenn Cook praised the guilty verdict "as a measure of justice" for not just German, but "slain journalists all over the world."

"Jeff was killed for doing the kind of work in which he took great pride: His reporting held an elected official accountable for bad behavior and empowered voters to choose someone else for the job," Cook wrote. "Robert Telles could have joined the long line of publicly shamed Nevada politicians who've gone on with their lives, out of the spotlight or back in it. Instead, he carried out a premeditated revenge killing with terrifying savagery."

"Let's also remember that this community has lost much more than a trusted journalist," Cook added. "Jeff was a good man who left behind a family who loved him and friends who cherished him. His murder remains an outrage. He is missed."