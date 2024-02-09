New age progression photo released on 20th anniversary of Maura Murray's mysterious disappearance

Maura Murray was a 21-year-old student when she went missing on Feb, 9, 2004.

A new age progression photo has been released of missing college student Maura Murray to try to prompt new leads on the 20th anniversary of her mysterious disappearance.

Murray, an avid runner and hiker, was a 21-year-old nursing student at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst when she went missing on Feb. 9, 2004.

At about 7:30 p.m. that night, her black Saturn was involved in an apparent single-car crash on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Soon after, someone saw and spoke to a woman -- believed to be Murray -- at the accident scene, officials said. But when police arrived, the woman wasn't there.

In this Feb. 4, 2014 file photo, a missing person poster of Maura Murray hangs in the lobby of the police station in Haverhill, N.H. Jim Cole/AP, FILE

Murray never mentioned driving to New Hampshire, which was about two hours north from her college, the attorney general's office said.

Multiple searches have been conducted at and near the accident site over the last 20 years, the attorney general's office said.

The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit has issued this new age progression photo of what Murray might look like now to try to drum up new leads, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Thursday.

This photograph, released by the New Hampshire Department of Justice on Feb. 8, 2024, represents an FBI analysis and projection of what Maura Murray might look like in 2024. New Hampshire Department of Justice/FBI

"It is our hope that this 20th anniversary of Ms. Murray's disappearance will bring renewed attention to the case that might ultimately lead to justice and closure for the Murray family," Formella said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-271-2663 or email them at ColdCaseUnit@dos.nh.gov.