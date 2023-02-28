New details revealed in Orlando shootings that killed 3, including reporter

Three were killed and two were injured in the series of shootings last week.

A new document reveals that a 9-year-old girl screamed, "He shot me!" after a gunman allegedly broke into her home and fatally shot her during a series of shootings in Orlando, Florida, that killed three and injured two.

Keith Moses, 19, was arrested last Wednesday in connection to the three shootings, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today in Pine Hills, Fla., is shown in this booking photo. Orange County Sheriff's Office

The first shooting claimed the life of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Moses' cousin said he witnessed the shooting inside a car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Then, Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, was shot and killed, and photojournalist Jesse Walden, 29, was shot and injured, while the journalists were near their car on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

TV reporter and anchor anchor Dylan Lyons in an undated photo. WCJB

Walden later told police he and Lyons had just arrived on the scene to report about Augustin's slaying when a gunman fired multiple shots at him, according to the new arrest warrant affidavit.

Walden, who was hospitalized in critical condition, was released from the hospital on Monday, Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV reported.

Photojournalist Jesse Walden is visited by colleagues in the hospital after being shot in Orlando on Feb. 22, 2023. Courtesy Molly Duerig

After Lyons and Walden were shot, 9-year-old T'yonna Major was gunned down in her nearby home, and T'yonna's mother was shot and injured, according to the sheriff's office.

T'yonna's mother later told police she woke up to the sound of T'yonna screaming "He shot me!" according to the arrest warrant affidavit. T'yonna was shot twice in her torso, according to the affidavit.

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting where multiple people were shot, Feb. 22, 2023, in Pine Hills, Fla. WFTV

Moses was initially charged with the first-degree murder of Nathacha Augustin, authorities said. He's now facing additional charges, including the first-degree murders of Dylan Lyons and T'yonna Major and the attempted first-degree murders of Jesse Walden and T'yonna's mother, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Moses is due in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

ABC News' Ben Stein contributed to this report.