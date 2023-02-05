New winter storm brings heavy snow and rain to West Coast, East Coast warms up

The coldest wind chill in U.S. history was recorded Saturday in New Hampshire.

A new winter storm is bringing heavy rain and snow along the West Coast this weekend, with some areas expected to see up to four feet of snow.

A foot of snow has fallen in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, with nine inches reported further south at Mammoth Mountain in California, as snow still falls on Sunday afternoon, according to meteorologists.

As for rain, about half an inch has fallen in San Francisco.

Heavy snow will continue over mountain ranges in the West.

The Cascades Mountain range will see two to four feet of heavy snow early in the week. The Rocky Mountains are expected to get between six and 12 inches of snow between Sunday and Wednesday morning as the storm makes its way east.

The storm system will redevelop over the Plains bringing rain from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes by Tuesday evening.

Overnight and into Tuesday, intense storms may form in Texas between Austin to Houston, potentially bringing damaging winds and possible tornados.

From Dallas to Nashville, there may be a minor threat of floods by Wednesday, where moderate to heavy rain may occur and lead to either areal or flash flooding.

On Monday morning, 7am ET, snow will still be falling in the Rockies as the system from the west coast continues its trek east. ABC News

As the rain moves into the Northeast Thursday morning and afternoon, it will mainly be rain because temperatures will be well above average this week, following a weekend of blistering cold weather that invaded the region, leaving 25 million Americans under wind chill alerts.

The coldest wind chill in U.S. history was recorded Saturday morning in Mount Washington, New Hampshire, at minus 108 degrees.

Temperatures in the Northeast will be between five to 15 degrees above average throughout the week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

On Monday, temperatures in Boston, Massachusetts, will reach 48 degrees. The city recorded its lowest temperature on Saturday, reaching minus 9 degrees, dropping below its previous record of minus 5 degrees in 1881. Wind chills made it feel like minus 35 degrees in Boston.

Temperatures in Portland, Maine, reached minus 45 degrees Friday night, with the city hitting a record-breaking windchill of minus 41 degrees. On Monday, temperatures will reach 41 degrees.

New York City and Philadelphia will reach temperatures of 53 degrees and 55 degrees, respectively, on Wednesday, after a weekend of extreme cold.

Heading into the Valentine’s Day holiday, temperatures will remain above average for the East Coast and below average for the West Coast.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro, Max Golembo, Melissa Griffin, and Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.