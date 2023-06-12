New York City mayor signs executive order to protect access to gender-affirming care

Transgender youth health care is restricted in at least 19 states.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order Monday protecting gender-affirming health care.

In celebration of Pride Month, Executive Order 32 will protect access to transgender care for people by preventing the use of city resources to detain, prosecute or investigate any individual who is providing or receiving gender-affirming health care services.

“As states across the nation continue their onslaught of attacks on our LGBTQ+ neighbors, New York City is doing what we have always done — standing up for justice and against discrimination,” said Adams in a statement.

A person holds a transgender pride flag and a flower during a Black Trans Liberation protest in New York,May 31, 2023. Amr Alfiky/Reuters, FILE

He continued, “This executive order reaffirms the fact that hate has no place in our city and that all people deserve the right to gender-affirming care and protection against prosecution for being who they are."

Gender-affirming care can refer to social affirmation, puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgical procedures, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At least 19 states have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth, with some efforting or implementing restrictions to care for transgender adults, as well.

Supporters of the bans for trans youth argue that transgender people should wait until they are legally adults before making these decisions.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends an event at Madison Square Garden, June 01, 2023 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images, FILE

Critics say gender-affirming care restrictions are an infringement on the rights of families to make their own health decisions.

Major national medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and more than 20 others agree that gender-affirming care is safe, effective, beneficial and medically necessary.

“Health care is a basic human right and no one should be punished for providing or seeking care that is essential to a person’s physical, mental and emotional well-being,” said NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, in a statement.