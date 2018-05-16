Newly discovered Rembrandt goes on view in Amsterdam

May 16, 2018, 11:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Art dealer and historian Jan Six poses with a painting attributed to the famous Dutch Master Rembrandt after it was put on display at the Hermitage museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 16, 2018.PlayPeter Dejong/AP
WATCH Newly discovered Rembrandt goes on view

A new painting by Rembrandt has been discovered by an art dealer and historian who bought the work from Christie's in London. It is the first unknown work by the Dutch master to turn up in 44 years.

PHOTO: A painting attributed to famous Dutch Master Rembrandt is prepared for display at the Hermitage museum in Amsterdam, May 16, 2018. The unsigned painting which will be sold by gallery owner Jan Six, after being exhibited.Peter Dejong/AP
A painting attributed to famous Dutch Master Rembrandt is prepared for display at the Hermitage museum in Amsterdam, May 16, 2018. The unsigned painting which will be sold by gallery owner Jan Six, after being exhibited.

Suspecting that the unsigned, undated work attributed to Rembrandt's apprentices was really done by the master himself, Jan Six, the man who bought the painting for $185,000, conducted historical research and technical investigations to prove his theory.

PHOTO: Employees of the Hermitage Museum clean up the glass in front of the painting, Portrait of a Young Gentleman by Rembrandt van Rijn in Hermitage Museum, Amsterdam, May 16, 2018.Koen van Weel/EPA via Shutterstock
Employees of the Hermitage Museum clean up the glass in front of the painting, "Portrait of a Young Gentleman" by Rembrandt van Rijn in Hermitage Museum, Amsterdam, May 16, 2018.

His claim is supported by 15 curators and art historians, including Ernst van de Wetering, widely acknowledged as the Rembrandt expert.

Painted around 1634, "Portrait of a Young Gentleman" goes on display today at The Hermitage in Amsterdam and will be on view to the public until June 15. Six plans to put it on sale following the exhibition.

PHOTO: A painting attributed to famous Dutch Master Rembrandt is put on display at the Hermitage museum in Amsterdam, May 16, 2018.Peter Dejong/AP
A painting attributed to famous Dutch Master Rembrandt is put on display at the Hermitage museum in Amsterdam, May 16, 2018.

The most recent Rembrandt found was sold for $4 million and the current record for the artist's work is $33.2 million.

PHOTO: Amsterdam art dealer and historian Jan Six stands beside Portrait of a Young Gentleman by Rembrandt van Rijn in The Hermitage Museum, Amsterdam, May 16, 2018.Koen van Weel/AFP/Getty Images
Amsterdam art dealer and historian Jan Six stands beside 'Portrait of a Young Gentleman' by Rembrandt van Rijn in The Hermitage Museum, Amsterdam, May 16, 2018.

“Real discoveries are very, very rare. A discovery like this is probably once in a lifetime,” Six told The Financial Times.

Comments