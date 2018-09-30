Here's the news you missed this weekend

Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham suggested that there was no need to talk to Brett Kavanaugh's college classmates about his drinking habits.

Three people are dead after a car exploded in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

Hurricane Rosa is weakening as it moves north, but heavy rain and flooding are still expected across the Southwest.

An event in Boston next week featuring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is being moved for security reasons.

And finally, a look back on Las Vegas shooting that killed dozens and injured hundreds.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

Graham, who is a staunch supporter of Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, said he did not think Kavanaugh could be so accomplished if he had a track record of sexually abusing women.

The FBI and ATF responded to the scene, but it is still not clear why this explosion happened.

Rosa had winds of 85 mph and was classified as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday.

Flake is scheduled to participate in a panel at Forbes' "Under 30" Summit in Boston. The company said it was in the process of moving the discussion to a larger and more secure location.

Survivors reunited on Saturday for the first time since 58 people were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.