NFL legend Tom Brady will retire: Report

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is retiring after 22 years in the NFL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported.

Brady, the most successful quarterback in NFL history, has won seven Super Bowls -- six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and won five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVP trophies. He went to 15 Pro Bowls and was an All Pro in each of his MVP seasons.

"I understand the advanced speculation about Tom's future," Brady's agent, Don Yee, told ESPN's Schefter in a statement. "Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

Brady's last season came to an end with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. In true Brady fashion, the quarterback led his team back from a 27-3 deficit, only to lose 30-27 on a field goal by the Rams as time expired.

Brady, 44, played two seasons with the Buccaneers after leaving New England in 2020. In his first season in Tampa Bay, he led the Bucs to their first Super Bowl win since 2003.

He holds virtually every career record by a quarterback, including most passing yards (84,520), pass completions (7,263) and passing touchdowns (624).

While Brady himself has yet to announce the move, his company, TB12 Sports, tweeted the star's accomplishments and wrote "Thank you for it all, @TomBrady."

Brady has delved into several off-field endeavors in recent years, including his TB12 Sports, a health and wellness company, and the Brady Brand clothing line, which he launched earlier this month and will be sold in Nordstrom stores.

He told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he has been "very involved" in the clothing line.

"I've always kind of, you know, loved fashion and apparel, and I wanted to be as hands-on as possible," he said.

Following the 2021-22 season, he had said he would talk with his family about whether he wanted to return for another season. Brady is married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, with whom he has two children. He also has a son with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady was far from a highly touted prospect as a sixth-round pick out of Michigan by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL draft. But a hit by New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis on Patriots starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe in Week 2 of the 2001 season launched Brady into stardom in his second season. He ended up starting 14 games, leading the team to an 11-3 record and an upset win against the St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl.

He won two more Super Bowls in the next three seasons, establishing himself as a star and the Patriots as a dynasty led by head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady also won Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2015, 2017 and 2019. He's the only player to win Super Bowls in three different decades.

For years, Brady's only kryptonite appeared to be the New York Giants and their quarterback, Eli Manning. The Giants defeated Brady's Patriots in 2008 and 2012. New England had entered the Super Bowl in 2008 with an undefeated record and was looking to become the first team with an unblemished record since the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Brady's only other loss in a Super Bowl came in 2018 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- despite throwing for over 500 yards and three touchdowns.

The reaction to Brady's retirement was swift. Former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman tweeted, "Thanks for the memories, babe."

