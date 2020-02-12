NHL player alert after suffering cardiac episode during Blues-Ducks game Jay Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed on the St. Louis bench during Tuesday's game.

A player with the NHL's St. Louis Blues was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the bench during Tuesday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks, causing the remainder of the game to be postponed.

Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, 36, suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on the St. Louis bench after completing his shift, according to a statement by Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong.

Officials leave the ice after the game between the Anaheim Ducks and the St. Louis Blues was postponed following a medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP

Medical trainers and team physicians were able to stabilize Bouwmeester, who was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center, the statement said.

"Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians," said the statement, which was released late Tuesday night local time.

Bouwmeester had returned to the bench after a long shift about halfway through the first period, when he appeared to fall slowly to the floor.

In this Jan. 2, 2020 file photo St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP

The game, which was tied 1-1 at the time, was postponed following the incident. The Ducks announced that the contest would be made up at a later date.

A veteran defenseman, Bouwmeester was the third overall pick in the 2002 NHL draft and a member of the Blue's Stanley Cup-winning team last season. He ranks second among active defensemen with 1,241 career games played, behind only Boston's Zdeno Chara.