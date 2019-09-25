NJ police officers, sent to bust teens, end up joining hoops game instead

A group of teens playing nighttime basketball in New Jersey got more than they bargained for when a squad car pulled up Monday night.

It started with a complaint made to the police department in Pompton Lakes, a borough of 11,000 about an hour north of New York City. A caller near Pompton's Lakeside School phoned police to report that a group of juveniles were drinking and being loud, according to authorities.

But when officers arrived at the scene, all they found was a group of teens playing a friendly pick-up game. So the officers -- Sergeant Ruffo and Patrol Officers Bartlett and Logreco -- split up and joined the game.

Pompton Lakes Police

"Just another reason to love and respect this department," said a commenter on the department's Facebook page, where the officers posted video of the game.

"Great job with the youth," said another commenter "...and basketball."

For the record, the police department reported that Team Logreco won the game over Team Ruffo, 5-4.