NJ police officers, sent to bust teens, end up joining hoops game instead

Sep 25, 2019, 7:45 AM ET
PHOTO: Pompton Lakes (NJ) police officers join in a pick-up basketball game between local youths, Sept. 23, 2019. PlayPompton Lakes Police
WATCH NJ police officers join pick-up hoops game

A group of teens playing nighttime basketball in New Jersey got more than they bargained for when a squad car pulled up Monday night.

It started with a complaint made to the police department in Pompton Lakes, a borough of 11,000 about an hour north of New York City. A caller near Pompton's Lakeside School phoned police to report that a group of juveniles were drinking and being loud, according to authorities.

(MORE: Officer helps homeless man struggling to shave)

But when officers arrived at the scene, all they found was a group of teens playing a friendly pick-up game. So the officers -- Sergeant Ruffo and Patrol Officers Bartlett and Logreco -- split up and joined the game.

PHOTO: Pompton Lakes (NJ) police officers join in a pick-up basketball game between local youths, Sept. 23, 2019. Pompton Lakes Police
Pompton Lakes (NJ) police officers join in a pick-up basketball game between local youths, Sept. 23, 2019.

"Just another reason to love and respect this department," said a commenter on the department's Facebook page, where the officers posted video of the game.

"Great job with the youth," said another commenter "...and basketball."

(MORE: Officer adopts baby from homeless woman he helped while on duty)

For the record, the police department reported that Team Logreco won the game over Team Ruffo, 5-4.