Nor'easter to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to East Coast

Oct 26, 2018, 9:08 AM ET
PHOTO: People walk through the rain outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Oct. 11, 2018 in New York.PlaySpencer Platt/Getty Images
WATCH Nor'easter takes shape, readies strike on the Carolinas

A major coastal storm will bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding and some mountain snow from the Carolinas to Maine from Friday into this weekend.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

Already the storm is developing in the Gulf Coast and Florida, where up to half a foot of rain fell just south of Daytona Beach on Thursday. More than 4 inches of rain fell in southern Alabama with this storm.

The storm system is just north of Panama City, Florida, on Friday morning, and is moving east and north into the Carolinas.

(MORE: How to stay safe as frigid weather grips US)

Heavy rain is already spreading into the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee.

PHOTO: Heavy rain is moving through the Southeast on Friday morning.ABC News
Heavy rain is moving through the Southeast on Friday morning.

As the low moves into the Carolinas, strong to severe storms are possible along the coast -- with damaging winds and even a few tornadoes.

Gusty winds and heavy rain will reach the I-95 corridor from Philadelphia to New York City and southern New England Friday night into early Saturday morning.

(MORE: What you need to know about winter storms)

PHOTO: By Saturday morning, the rain will cover Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.ABC News
By Saturday morning, the rain will cover Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph with isolated gusts on the coast to 60 mph.

These onshore winds will produce coastal flooding and beach erosion from New Jersey into New England.

PHOTO: Rain will cover New York and New England with rain -- and in the far north with snow -- on Saturday night.ABC News
Rain will cover New York and New England with rain -- and in the far north with snow -- on Saturday night.

(MORE: What to know about the dangers of black ice)

The heavy rain should be moving into northern New England Saturday afternoon and tapering to showers in the mid-Atlantic and New York City.

Snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected in northern New England.

PHOTO: A pedestrian runs through heavy rain in Bostons Copley Square on Sep. 18, 2018.John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A pedestrian runs through heavy rain in Boston's Copley Square on Sep. 18, 2018.

Many areas will see 1 to 3 inches of rain in just 24 hours, which could cause urban street flooding in major cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

PHOTO: Rainfall totals could be as much as 3 inches locally in parts of North Carolina and Virginia.ABC News
Rainfall totals could be as much as 3 inches locally in parts of North Carolina and Virginia.

Comments