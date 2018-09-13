Reports of gasoline price gouging ahead of Hurricane Florence have been sent to attorney general’s offices in both North Carolina and Georgia, prompting an immediate investigation into the matter.

"Since yesterday at noon, we are up to 6 complaints of gasoline price gouging," according to a release sent to ABC News from the Georgia attorney general's office. Three were located in the coastal area, one in central Georgia, one in west Georgia, and the other from Columbia County, according to the release.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s office confirmed to ABC News they have received "more than 200" complaints.

During Irma, the Georgia attorney general’s office received 230 reports "of either overcharging or price gouging," the release said.

"Sadly enough, con artists often exploit disasters by taking advantage of storm victims or preying on the sympathies of those who want to help out," the release said.

If a business is found violating the price gouging law, they can be fined up to $15,000 under the Georgia Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit.

The warning for the price gouging comes after Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in Georgia. Both North Carolina and South Carolina issued the same warnings of price gouging following their state of emergency declarations.

ABC News has reached out to the attorney general’s office in South Carolina about any price gouging reports they may or may not have received.