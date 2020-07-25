North Carolina man dies in a police-involved shooting David Brooks Jr. was identified as the person who was shot by police and died.

An investigation is underway in the police-involved shooting death of a Roxboro, North Carolina, man who was accused of carrying a loaded shotgun.

A 911 call was made Friday reporting a man near a Dollar General store on Weeks Drive walking with a shotgun, police said.

Within six minutes of officers with the Roxboro Police Department arriving on the scene, shots were fired and the man died, police said.

The chief of police, David Hess, identified the deceased as 45-year-old David Brooks Jr.

"We owe it to the Brooks family and to this community to be transparent, but we owe it to them to do so with facts," said Hess at a press conference on Friday. "This community is all about peace, love and calm. We would plead that that still be the case. Do not prejudge things you have heard on social media and then turn that into unlawful activity. Roxboro is better than that."

A loaded sawed-off shotgun was found at the scene, said Hess.

Two of the officers are on paid administrative leave as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Person County District Attorney's Office handle the investigation, police said.

"This is a difficult day for our city. Please be patient as this process begins. We will release details as they become available to us," Hess said in a statement.

This is the first officer-involved shooting in the police department in 29 years, Hess told ABC station WTVD.