A North Carolina teenager who survived a brutal shark attack earlier this month dared to relive the terrifying moment in an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America."

Paige Winter, 17, was bitten by a shark in waist-deep waters off the coast of North Carolina on June 2, but the young girl said she eventually stopped feeling pain during the brutal attack.

“My body went into shock,” Winter said in an interview that will air on "GMA" Tuesday. "So I couldn't feel anything, I just knew it was bad."

via Vidant Medical Center

The teenager suffered "deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic and hand areas” and had to be airlifted to a trauma center. Even though she lost two fingers and had her left leg amputated, the vibrant teen has vowed to remain positive.

Her father manged to punch the shark in a move that may have saved her life, authorities said.

Carey Elizabeth Photography via WTVD

"Her family expresses their appreciation for the first responders, the individuals on the beach who helped and her heroic father who saved her life," Vidant Medical Center, which treated Winter, said in a statement. "Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water.”

"She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety," the statement added.