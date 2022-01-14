Northeast braces for coldest temperatures in years, snow targets South, East Coast

For the Northeast, the storm will hit Sunday night and Monday morning.

Bundle up: temperatures in the Northeast are plunging to their lowest levels in three years this weekend as snow blasts the South and the East Coast.

Wind chill warnings and advisories are in effect across New England, where it may feel like 35 to 40 degrees below zero Friday night into Saturday morning. In Boston and New York City wind chills could drop to 15 to 20 degrees below zero Friday night.

The snow will first hit the Midwest. By Sunday morning, the icy rain and snow will rip through the South from Atlanta to Raleigh.

This storm has the potential to give Atlanta its first measurable snow in four years on Sunday.

The Southeast could then see heavy rain and thunderstorms Sunday night, causing power outages, coastal flooding and travel disruptions for the Interstate 95 corridor.

The storm then takes aim on the Northeast, where it'll hit Sunday night and Monday morning.

As of now, the storm tracks more inland in New England and New York state, leaving more of a rain event for the I-95 corridor and the New York City area. But that could still cause travel disruptions for New York City commuters.

ABC News' Hilda Estevez contributed to this report.