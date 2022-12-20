'Notable' 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes California coast

A quake struck the northern coast of California early Tuesday, USGS said.

A "notable" 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the northern coast of California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Preliminary data placed the center of the quake along the Pacific coast about 7.5 miles away from Ferndale, California, USGS said.

A tsunami wasn't expected, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, which reported the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 6.1.

ABC News' Izzy Alvarez contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.