Numbers for $444 Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn tonight

May 31, 2019, 10:45 AM ET
PHOTO: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on Jan. 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.PlayJustin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE
Grab your lottery tickets because the drawing for the $444 Mega Millions jackpot is tonight.

The cash value is estimated at $221 million. The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m.

Winners must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to take home the big prize.

For the lowest prize of $2, players must match the Mega Ball number.

The Mega Millions drawing isn't the only lottery with a large jackpot going into the weekend. With the Powerball jackpot currently at $350 million, the combined lotteries total just under $800 million

The next Powerball drawing will occur Saturday at 11 p.m.

