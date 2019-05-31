Numbers for $444 Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn tonight

Grab your lottery tickets because the drawing for the $444 Mega Millions jackpot is tonight.

The cash value is estimated at $221 million. The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE

Winners must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to take home the big prize.

For the lowest prize of $2, players must match the Mega Ball number.

The Mega Millions drawing isn't the only lottery with a large jackpot going into the weekend. With the Powerball jackpot currently at $350 million, the combined lotteries total just under $800 million

The next Powerball drawing will occur Saturday at 11 p.m.